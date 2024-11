Desaparece Chanel Banks, actriz de 'Gossip Girl', y su familia acusa al marido de no colaborar en la búsqueda

⛪️ WE GOT MARRIED!! CJ & CJ FOREVER 🎀 A rope made of three cords is hard to break. And if someone overpowers one person, two can withstand him. A cord of three strands is not easily broken 🪢 #justmarried#newlyweds#CJandCJforever#husbandandwife#mrandmrs#newlywedsoftiktok#bride#weddingday#weddingphotos