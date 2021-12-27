  • Royal Photos of the Week - Dec. 27th

  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos show off their great physiques during their Christmas getaway

  • Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

  • Kanye West drops millions of dollars in the property right across Kim Kardashian’s home

  • The Crown: Is Gugu Mbatha-Raw playing Meghan Markle in the Netflix series?

The story behind a mystery woman’s photo album filled with Hollywood celebrities

Kim Kardashian shows off over $150k worth of electric cars that Kris Jenner gifted for Christmas

  • Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals
    h!

    CELEBRITIES

    Kylie Jenner returns to social media and introduces the newest addition to their family

  • Meghan King and Cuffee Owens
    h!

    CELEBRITIES

    Meghan King confirms split from Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens: ‘I am rattled’

  • Watch Kate Middleton’s full piano performance
    h!

    ROYALS

    Watch Kate Middleton’s full piano performance

Moet & Chandon Inside Ballroom at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards
h!

CELEBRITIES

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s emotional reunion: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’

Palace announces royal engagement
h!

ROYALS

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
h!

CELEBRITIES

Mental health break? Ariana Grande’s Twitter account mysteriously disappears

Norwegian royals welcome new family member on Christmas
h!

ROYALS

Norwegian royal family welcomed a new member on Christmas

h!

CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True sparkled like mom in an expensive Dolce & Gabbana dress

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2021
h!

CELEBRITIES

Rihanna honors the memory of her cousin four years after his death

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 10, 2021
h!

CELEBRITIES

J Balvin sparks intense debate after receiving the award as ‘Afro-Latino Artist of the Year’

Princess Charlene mourns death of a ‘dear friend’
h!

ROYALS

Princess Charlene mourns death of a ‘dear friend’

h!

CELEBRITIES

Kanye West and Big Sean’s feud is getting serious: ‘Millions of dollars are missing’

En españolVer más
Season’s greetings from the royals! See this year’s royal holiday family photos
h!

ROYALS

Season’s greetings from the royals! See this year’s royal holiday family photos

Miley Cyrus Performs On Day 2 Of The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival
h!

ENTERTAINMENT

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Chris Hemsworth Instagram
h!

CELEBRITIES

Watch Chris Hemsworth dunk Elsa Pataky in the snow

h!

CELEBRITIES

The Kardashians share a cozy holiday photo & more estrellas we love

Kate Middleton’s musical talent teased in new video
h!

ROYALS

Kate Middleton’s musical talent teased in new video

h!

CELEBRITIES

Christmas babies: Celebrities who were born on Christmas and Christmas Eve

Where and who Prince William and Kate will celebrate Christmas with
h!

ROYALS

Where and who Prince William and Kate will celebrate Christmas with

This royal couple will be celebrating Christmas with Queen Elizabeth
h!

ROYALS

This royal couple will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Albert and twins to visit Princess Charlene ‘during the Christmas holidays’
h!

ROYALS

Prince Albert and twins to visit Princess Charlene ‘during the Christmas holidays’

En españolVer más
Kate Middleton shares photos from a place ‘really special’ to her and Prince William
h!

ROYALS

Kate Middleton shares photos from a place ‘really special’ to her and Prince William

Arnold Schwarzenegger Instagram
h!

CELEBRITIES

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a Christmas donation to veterans in LA

First photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet released
h!

ROYALS

Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana stars in family holiday card with big brother Archie

Celebrities Visit Broadway - December 2021
h!

CELEBRITIES

Prince Jackson continues father Michael Jackson’s tradition by buying toys for kids

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live
h!

ENTERTAINMENT

CNN New Year’s Eve Live adds Puerto Rico to its broadcast: How to watch

Don't Look Up Instagram
h!

ENTERTAINMENT

What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 24

ugly sweater
h!

LIFESTYLE

The History of the Ugly Christmas Sweater

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL
h!

CELEBRITIES

Vanessa Bryant won’t stop fighting for justice after deputy trainee showed photos of Kobe Bryant’s body at a bar

These New Year’s Eve dresses will help you receive 2022 with a bang!
h!

FASHION

These New Year’s Eve dresses will help you receive 2022 with a bang!

En españolVer más

Videos

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4

Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records after seven decades of hits

Eréndira Ibarra HOLA! USA Digital Cover

Eréndira Ibarra is breaking glass ceilings and making an imprint in Hollywood

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ELLE

Hailey Bieber has a new neck tattoo inspired by New York City

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner: ‘It is not how I feel’