La lista completa de ganadores de los premios SAG

El hotel de lujo Fairmont Century Plaza, en Los Ángeles, se vistió anoche de gala para celebrar los premios que entrega el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, más conocidos como SAG Awards. Es, sin duda alguna, la gran cita previa a los premios Oscar y, como tal, nos ha ido dando algunas pistas de quiénes son los grandes favoritos para este año. La película Todo a la vez en todas partes fue la triunfadora de la noche pero hubo muchos más ganadores. No te pierdas la lista completa.
CINE
Mejor actriz principal
- Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
- Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)
- Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
- Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)
- Michelle Yeoh (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”) - GANADORA
Mejor actor principal
- Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
- Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) - GANADOR
- Bill Nighy (“Living”)
- Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
- Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”) - GANADORA
- Stephanie Hsu (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”)
Mejor actor secundario
- Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Ke Huy Quan (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”) - GANADOR
- Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)
Mejor reparto en una película
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADORA
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor reparto de dobles en una película
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick” - GANADORA
- “The Woman King”
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Sam Elliott (“1883″) - GANADOR
- Paul Walter Hauser (”Black Bird”)
- Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Emily Blunt (“The English”)
- Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) - GANADORA
- Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
- Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) - GANADOR
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”) - GANADORA
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” - GANADORA
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de drama
- Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) - GANADOR
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Adam Scott (“Severance”)
Mejor actriz de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) - GANADORA
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Mejor elenco en una serie de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “The White Lotus” - GANADORA
Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie
- “Andor”
- “The Boys”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Stranger Things” - GANADORA