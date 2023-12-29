Top 10 Latin music moments of 2023

In the early 2000s, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin had to crossover to appeal to English-speaking music listeners. Over 20 years later, mainstream North American artists have had to jump aboard one of the most significant movements in modern times.

Music originating from Latin America has topped global charts, and even the most prominent musicians are taking notes, trying to figure out the formula.

Singers Karol G and J Balvin performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

Although stars like Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz opened doors for Spanish-speaking singers, the recent generation of performers, including OGs like Daddy Yankee and Don Omar, plus J Balvin, Karol G, and Bad Bunny, have revolutionized the entertainment industry, whether people understand the lyrics or not.

Latin music has exploded globally, but in 2023, Spanish-language music had highlights, including record-breaking sales, sold-out concerts, and an absolute acceptance in pop culture.

While not all genres have been able to crossover, Reggaeton, Dembow, and modern regional Mexican music have secured billions of streams worldwide on the top streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.

We have enlisted ten of the top Latin music moments of 2023 to celebrate Latin artists‘ achievements in Spanish-language music.

1. Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Shakira and Bizarrap released a club banger that unapologetically disses her ex, Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Hours after the musicians released “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” joined the top 10 of the Hot 100, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, and became Shakira’s first No. 1 since 2016.

The track skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration became the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

2. Eslabón Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Eslabón Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” took música mexicana to a new level in 2023. The song rapidly became a hit, showing another side of Latin music besides reggaeton.

The song “Ella Baila Sola” has made history by becoming the first regional Mexican hit ever to reach the number one spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. It has stayed on top for 13 weeks and is still going strong. In addition, the song has also climbed to the top of the Billboard Global 200, making it the first song to do so for both the artists involved.

3. Bad Bunny’s ‘Nadie Sabe lo que Va a Pasa Mañana’ and ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny solidified his place at the pinnacle of the music industry with the release of his album, “Nadie Sabe lo que Va a Pasa Mañana.” With his signature blend of infectious beats and compelling lyrics, the Puerto Rican superstar captured the hearts of millions, achieving an impressive feat by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day for the year 2023.

In July 2023, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” made history by becoming the most-streamed album of all time on Spotify, a remarkable feat that further solidified his position as a streaming giant.

4. Peso Pluma made history as the first Música Mexicana star to perform at the VMAs

Peso Pluma made history as the first Música Mexicana star to perform at the VMAs this year. He debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ, where he completed his hit song “Lady Gaga” off his 2023 album Génesis. The Guadalajara native is arguably the fastest-rising star to hit the American pop mainstream in 2023.

With his performance, the Mexican hitmaker became the first regional Mexican musical act to perform corridos at the annual awards show.

5. Ivy Queen receives the Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ivy Queen was honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to the Puerto Rican superstar, hailed as a trailblazer in the world of reggaeton, for her remarkable career that has maintained its unwavering relevance over the years.

Ivy Queen has had an extraordinary career spanning nearly three decades in the music industry. She is known for her remarkable talent and her ability to evolve with the times. She first made her mark on the Billboard charts with the hit “Quiero Bailar,” which climbed to No. 16 on the Tropical Airplay chart in July 2005. A few months later, Ivy took the top spot on the same chart with “Cuéntale.” Her impact on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart is also noteworthy, with 20 entries, securing her position as the third-highest-ranking Latin artist.

6. RBD’s ‘Soy Rebelde’ tour

After 15 years away from the stage, RBD, the famous Mexican band, reunited for their “Soy Rebelde” tour across the United States and Latin America. The reunion featured five of the original six members, namely Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian, and Christopher.

According to Billboard, the band’s first show in Austin was packed with pop concert features, including multiple outfit changes, the support of a full band of musicians, and dancers joining the stage alongside band members for the first time in its history.

7. Sheila E. makes history as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheila E. makes history as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling of her star marked a monumental moment for the musician born Sheila Escovedo, who expressed her gratitude for this prestigious recognition.

The star represents the 2,759th addition to the Walk of Fame since its completion in 1961, following the initial 1,558 stars. To celebrate the unveiling, Sheila E. performed a concert titled “Sheila E and Friends” at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, further commemorating this milestone achievement.

8. Amazon Music Honors the Latinos who contributed to the evolution of Hip-Hop

Hip-hop, also known as rap music, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. To recognize this movement, Amazon Music explored the intersection between Latin and hip-hop and how they are influencing youth culture today with “Hip-Hop X Siempre,” a campaign featuring curated and exclusive programming, editorial content, including an Amazon Original by Eladio Carrión, and experiential activations.

The “Hip Hop X Siempre” documentary, executive produced by Jessy Terrero, look to the past to remember and celebrate the Latinos who were a foundational part of hip-hop.

9. Snoop Dogg signs under his independent record label, Death Row Records, a mariachi band

Snoop, one of the most legendary artists in the entertainment industry, tapped into Spanish-language music, releasing songs with Banda MS and Lupillo Rivera. Now the rapper and businessman introduced on Friday, May 12, Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle with the first single, “La Fiesta de mi Pueblo.”

The single, available on all music platforms, celebrates mariachi music and includes a mixed-gender band.

10. Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” breaks another record

The iconic song is the first reggaeton hit to be included in the prestigious National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. Daddy Yankee released “Gasolina” in the year 2005. It was the lead single for his record “Barrio Fino,” which went on to win big at the Latin Grammys.

The record signaled a change for the music industry, which renamed the best rap or hip hop album category to best urban music album. That year, “Gasolina” became the first reggaeton song to be nominated for the record of the year at the Latin Grammys.