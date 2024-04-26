Ricky Martin to make history at LA Pride this summer: ‘I am thrilled to be headlining’

Ricky Martin is preparing to make history this summer, as the first openly gay Latin artist to take center stage at the highly anticipated Pride event. This is also his first-ever headliner Pride performance, and the Puerto Rican singer is sharing his excitement with his fans, ahead of the festival, which takes place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, June 8.

“I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality,” the singer said. “LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose.”

©Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve





Often described as the ‘King of Latin Pop,’ Ricky is bringing his signature movements and incomparable energy to the stage, promising an incredible show. “Ricky Martin has long been an inspiration to millions around the world,” said Gerald Garth, board president of CSW/LA Pride. “His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment; it symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

More artists are yet to be unveiled, and tickets for the annual festival are now available. Ricky’s participation in the festival comes after his latest success in the Apple TV series ‘Palm Royale,’ starring alongside Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett.

Apart from his four-decade career in the entertainment business, the star also established the Ricky Martin Foundation, which fights against human trafficking. He is also a Global Ambassador for UNICEF, and previously received the Human Rights Campaign’s ‘National Visibility Award.’