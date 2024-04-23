Ricky Martin and his twins, Matteo and Valentino, enjoy their vacation in Japan

Ricky Martin’s older children have become his inseparable companions on adventures worldwide. The 15-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, have traveled with their father to various corners of the planet during his Symphonic tour. After a series of successful dates and a special appearance at Madonna’s concert, the Puerto Rican singer, accompanied by his two children, has traveled to Japan.

Through his social media, the interpreter of “La Mordidita” gave a glimpse of the beginning of this adventure, from the wait to board the plane that would take them to Japanese lands to their first hours in that distant Asian country. In addition to the twins, it’s important to note that Ricky shares custody of his younger children, little Lucía and Renn, aged five and four, respectively, with his ex-husband.

In his Instagram stories, the singer shared some videos before embarking on a journey with his sons, whom he has turned to for support during his triumphant tour and breakup with Jwan Yosef. The clips show Ricky in a playful mood with his sons Matteo and “Tino,” who join in the fun.

In his other stories, Ricky shared the first photos and videos of himself from Tokyo, the capital of Japan. The singer revealed that one of his first tourist visits was to the Meiji Shrine in the Shibuya district.

This is not the singer’s first time in Japan

This seems to become one of his favorites every time he finishes a tour. In 2016, he visited the country after concluding the One World Tour, so it could be said that a trip to this Asian country is like a balm after an intense workday of several months.

An exemplary dad

In a recent interview about the premiere of his series Palm Royale, Ricky opened up about his older children, with whom he has a strong bond. When asked about what it is like to raise teenage children, he responded: “It’s wonderful, they don’t want to leave, they are with me at all times. I go on tour and they come with me because we have tutors who also travel with us. After the pandemic, Zoom makes things a lot easier…” the singer revealed to Despierta América (Univision).

When asked about living with the boys, Ricky Martin said he has been the clearest with them since they are no longer children. I like that we are so united and that they ask all the questions they have to ask, that the answers are transparent and truthful,“ added the singer, who also referred to his other two youngest children. ”And obviously, I have Lucía and Renn… I have the energy, and we are healthy, so everything is wonderful.“