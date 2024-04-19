Sheynnis Palacios learned how to prepare dumplings while in China: Here’s the recipe

The last few months have been a dream come true for Sheynnis Palacios, the current Miss Universe who won the crown in November. She thoroughly enjoys all the trips and experiences that have come her way after this significant victory. She feels grateful for this opportunity to explore and make memories.

Despite having traveled extensively throughout the American continent and experienced various events such as the Brazilian Carnival, she currently resides in Asia, where her popularity as a celebrity has reached great heights. This is because beauty pageants are highly esteemed in many countries in the East.

Sheynnis Palacios’ trip through Asia

During her exciting tour, the gorgeous 24-year-old model strolled through the streets of the United Arab Emirates, where she attended events showcasing jewelry, watches, and precious stones. She wore ostentatious tiaras, chokers, bracelets, and rings everyone coveted in this eastern region.

Palacios also visited Thailand and surprised everyone with a new look. She had always been known for her perfect Bob cut, but this time, she showed up with long hair, revealing a new and flattering facet.

Sheynnis Palacios visits China

Her journey is ongoing, and the beauty queen is currently in China, where she has had a fantastic time and enjoyed delicious food. For instance, Sheynnis shared through her stories that she took a private class to learn how to make dumplings, a regional delicacy quite popular worldwide. Palacios shared a little of her experience while wearing an outfit that included a traditional kimono and long braids by demonstrating how to wrap these small steam-cooked empanadas.

Dumplings recipe

For the dough

Ingredients:

250 grams of wheat flour

125 milliliters of hot water

Half a teaspoon of salt

Procedure:

Add the three ingredients to a mixer with a hook instrument until you achieve a smooth dough that comes away from the bowl and from her hands.

When ready, rolls some vegetable oil into a ball. Let it rest for at least half an hour.

When it is prepared, roll it out very thinly with a rolling pin and cut out the circles that will dictate the size of your dumplings.

For the filling

Ingredients:

500 grams of protein (can be chicken, beef, shrimp or pork)

1 onion

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 clove garlic

Optional: add pepper, carrot, or any other vegetable of your preference

Preparation:

Place the sesame oil in a frying pan and add the finely chopped onion.

When cooked, add the garlic, chopped or passed through a press, and leave for a minute, stirring constantly.

Once it is ready, put the protein you have chosen and the vegetables you want in small pieces.

When everything has been cooked, add the soy sauce and check the flavor.

Let it reduce over low heat; when it is ready, let it rest for at least an hour (or until it feels cold).

To assemble the dumplings: