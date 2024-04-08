Ricky Martin let loose at Madonna’s over-the-top celebration tour

Ricky Martin has joined the iconic Madonna onstage during her Celebration Tour. The celebrated Latin pop sensation, known for his electrifying performances and infectious energy, added an extra spark to Madonna’s legendary show.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Martin expressed his gratitude to Madonna for the invitation, exclaiming, “Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! 🎉 You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

Madonna, 65, defies expectations and pushes boundaries in the music industry. Her Celebration Tour has been an extraordinary success, captivating audiences worldwide with her timeless hits and mesmerizing performances. Madonna has been inviting various celebrities to join her onstage as a tribute to her career.

During one unforgettable moment of the tour, Madonna pulled Martin up on stage by herself. Handing him cue cards, they sat side by side, ready to judge the backup dancers‘ vogueing skills, inspired by Madonna’s iconic 1990 song, “Vogue.” The atmosphere crackled with energy as Martin and Madonna shared the stage.

Madonna’s daughter, Estere, among the backup dancers, made the moment even more special. As the music filled the arena, Esther showcased her talent, embodying the same spirit of creativity and expression that has defined Madonna’s career.

Ricky Martin and Madonna’s friendship began in the 90s

In an interview with Kelly and Mark, Ricky Martin opened up about the time he met the Queen of Pop herself. This marked a momentous occasion in music history, as the two icons then joined forces for Madonna’s second-ever music collaboration.

Ricky shared insights into the experience of meeting the global superstar in 1999 during the Grammys. “She gave me a standing ovation. Everybody did,” he recalled, revealing she went backstage after his performance to meet him.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Ricky Martin emphasized the significance of joining forces with Madonna, saying how proud he is of being the second person she ever collaborated with after her duet with Prince.