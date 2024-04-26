Feid and Karol G are the biggest winners at the Latin American Music Awards: The full list of winner

A star-studded night, full of surprises and talent, took place at the Latin American Music Awards! The ninth edition of the award show cemented Karol G and Feid as a power couple in the music industry. The two Colombian musicians took home six awards each during the ceremony, a the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

©Latin American Music Awards





Karol G won Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Feid stood out in the Collaboration of the Year and Streaming Artist of the Year categories.

Shakira and Young Miko received three awards each, adding one more win to their careers. In total, 76 artists participated across 27 categories, which were revealed throughout the evening hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Thalía, Becky G and Carlos Ponce.

Check out all the winners of the night!

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Carin León

Eslabon Armado

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Karol G - WINNER

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Shakira

New Artist of the Year

Bad Gyal

Chino Pacas

Gabito Ballesteros

Majo Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Venesti

Xavi

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko - WINNER

Zhamira Zambrano

Song of the Year

‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne

‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello &Manuel Turizo

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

‘Lala’ – Myke Towers

‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León

‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira

‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira - WINNERS

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid

Album of the Year

‘3Men2 KBRN’ – Eladio Carrión

‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León

‘Desvelado’ – Eslabón Armado

‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera

‘Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum’ – Feid

‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma

‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER

‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny

‘Pa Que Hablen’ – Fuerza Regido

‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration of the Year

‘La Bebe Remix’ – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León

‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira

‘Un X110to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS

Crossover Collaboration of the Year

‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled

‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul - WINNERS

‘Ojalá’ – The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine

‘Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta

Best Artist Crossover

Adam Levine

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

Drake

Marshmello - WINNER

Rema

Sean Paul

Usher

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Feid - WINNER

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Tour of the Year

‘Doble P Tour 2023’ – Peso Pluma

‘Fórmula Vol. 3 Tour’ – Romeo Santos

‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’ – Luis Miguel

‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G

‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ – RBD - WINNERS

Global Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Karol G - WINNER

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Quevedo

Shakira

Latin Global Song of the Year

‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

‘Lala’ – Myke Towers

‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

Best Duo/Group - Pop

Camila

Morat

Piso 21

RBD - WINNERS

Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Bizarrap

Enrique Iglesias

Manuel Turizo

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira - WINNER

Best Album – Pop

‘Bailemos Otra Vez’ – Chayanne

‘Cupido’ – Tini

‘Orquídeas’ – Kali Uchis - WINNER

Best Song – Pop

‘Acróstico’ – Shakira - WINNER

‘Beso’ – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro

‘Fugitivos’ – Camila

‘Pasa_je_ro’ – Farruko

‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – Sebastián Yatra

Best Artist – Urbano

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G - WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Best Album – Urbano

‘Data’ – Tainy

‘LPM (La Perreo Mixtape)’ – Yng Lvcas

‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER

‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny

‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro

Best Song – Urbano

‘Lala’ – Myke Towers

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira

‘Un Cigarrillo’ – Chencho Corleone

‘Where She Goes’ – Bad Bunny

‘Yandel 105’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS

Best Collaboration – Urbano

‘Arranca’ – Becky G Ft. Omega

‘Borracho y Loco’ – Yandel & Myke Towers

‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS

‘Hey Mor’ – Ozuna & Feid

‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Best Artist - Regional Mexicano

Carin León - WINNER

Gabito Ballesteros

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Best Duo/Group - Regional Mexicano

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera - WINNER

Los Ángeles Azules

Best Album - Regional Mexicano

‘Desvelado’ – Eslabon Armado

‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León

‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera

‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma - WINNER

‘Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada’ – Fuerza Regida

Best Song - Regional Mexicano

‘Di Que Sí’ – Grupo Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera

‘Difícil Tu Caso’ – Alejandro Fernández

‘Dirección Equivocada’ – Calibre 50

‘Indispensable’ – Carin León

‘TQM’ – Fuerza Regida - WINNER

Best Collaboration - Regional Mexicano

‘Bebe Dame’ – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

‘El Amor De Su Vida’ – Grupo Frontera & Grupo Firme

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - WINNERS

‘Pa’ Olvidarme De Tus Besos’ – Lenin Ramírez & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

‘Qué Agonía’ – Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos -WINNER

Best Song – Tropical

‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne

‘Bandido’ – Luis Figueroa

‘La Falta Que Me Haces’ – Natti Natasha

‘Me Enrd’ – Prince Royce

‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos - WINNER

Best Collaboration – Tropical