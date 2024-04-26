Feid and Karol G are the biggest winners at the Latin American Music Awards: The full list of winner

A star-studded night, full of surprises and talent, took place at the Latin American Music Awards! The ninth edition of the award show cemented Karol G and Feid as a power couple in the music industry. The two Colombian musicians took home six awards each during the ceremony, a the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Karol G won Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Feid stood out in the Collaboration of the Year and Streaming Artist of the Year categories.
Shakira and Young Miko received three awards each, adding one more win to their careers. In total, 76 artists participated across 27 categories, which were revealed throughout the evening hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Thalía, Becky G and Carlos Ponce.
Check out all the winners of the night!
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Carin León
- Eslabon Armado
- Feid
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G - WINNER
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
- Shakira
New Artist of the Year
- Bad Gyal
- Chino Pacas
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Majo Aguilar
- Peso Pluma
- Venesti
- Xavi
- Yng Lvcas
- Young Miko - WINNER
- Zhamira Zambrano
Song of the Year
- ‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne
- ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello &Manuel Turizo
- ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
- ‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
- ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
- ‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira - WINNERS
- ‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- ‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid
Album of the Year
- ‘3Men2 KBRN’ – Eladio Carrión
- ‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León
- ‘Desvelado’ – Eslabón Armado
- ‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera
- ‘Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum’ – Feid
- ‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma
- ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER
- ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Pa Que Hablen’ – Fuerza Regido
- ‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration of the Year
- ‘La Bebe Remix’ – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
- ‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
- ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
- ‘Un X110to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- ‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled
- ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
- ‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul - WINNERS
- ‘Ojalá’ – The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine
- ‘Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta
Best Artist Crossover
- Adam Levine
- David Guetta
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Marshmello - WINNER
- Rema
- Sean Paul
- Usher
Streaming Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Eslabon Armado
- Feid - WINNER
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Young Miko
Tour of the Year
- ‘Doble P Tour 2023’ – Peso Pluma
- ‘Fórmula Vol. 3 Tour’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’ – Luis Miguel
- ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G
- ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ – RBD - WINNERS
Global Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Karol G - WINNER
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Quevedo
- Shakira
Latin Global Song of the Year
- ‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS
- ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
- ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
- ‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
Best Duo/Group - Pop
- Camila
- Morat
- Piso 21
- RBD - WINNERS
- Reik
Best Artist – Pop
- Bizarrap
- Enrique Iglesias
- Manuel Turizo
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira - WINNER
Best Album – Pop
- ‘Bailemos Otra Vez’ – Chayanne
- ‘Cupido’ – Tini
- ‘Orquídeas’ – Kali Uchis - WINNER
Best Song – Pop
- ‘Acróstico’ – Shakira - WINNER
- ‘Beso’ – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Fugitivos’ – Camila
- ‘Pasa_je_ro’ – Farruko
- ‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – Sebastián Yatra
Best Artist – Urbano
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G - WINNER
- Rauw Alejandro
- Young Miko
Best Album – Urbano
- ‘Data’ – Tainy
- ‘LPM (La Perreo Mixtape)’ – Yng Lvcas
- ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER
- ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro
Best Song – Urbano
- ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
- ‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira
- ‘Un Cigarrillo’ – Chencho Corleone
- ‘Where She Goes’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Yandel 105’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS
Best Collaboration – Urbano
- ‘Arranca’ – Becky G Ft. Omega
- ‘Borracho y Loco’ – Yandel & Myke Towers
- ‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS
- ‘Hey Mor’ – Ozuna & Feid
- ‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Best Artist - Regional Mexicano
- Carin León - WINNER
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
Best Duo/Group - Regional Mexicano
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera - WINNER
- Los Ángeles Azules
Best Album - Regional Mexicano
- ‘Desvelado’ – Eslabon Armado
- ‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León
- ‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera
- ‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma - WINNER
- ‘Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada’ – Fuerza Regida
Best Song - Regional Mexicano
- ‘Di Que Sí’ – Grupo Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera
- ‘Difícil Tu Caso’ – Alejandro Fernández
- ‘Dirección Equivocada’ – Calibre 50
- ‘Indispensable’ – Carin León
- ‘TQM’ – Fuerza Regida - WINNER
Best Collaboration - Regional Mexicano
- ‘Bebe Dame’ – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- ‘El Amor De Su Vida’ – Grupo Frontera & Grupo Firme
- ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - WINNERS
- ‘Pa’ Olvidarme De Tus Besos’ – Lenin Ramírez & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Qué Agonía’ – Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar
Best Artist – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos -WINNER
Best Song – Tropical
- ‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne
- ‘Bandido’ – Luis Figueroa
- ‘La Falta Que Me Haces’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Me Enrd’ – Prince Royce
- ‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos - WINNER
Best Collaboration – Tropical
- ‘Ambulancia’ – Camilo & Camila Cabello
- ‘Así Es La Vida’ – Enrique Iglesias & María Becerra
- ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo - WINNERS
- ‘La Fórmula’ – Maluma & Marc Anthony
- ‘Si Tú Me Quieres’ – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra