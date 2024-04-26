©GettyImages
ENTERTAINMENT

Feid and Karol G are the biggest winners at the Latin American Music Awards: The full list of winner

The Colombian power couple prove their success and take home six awards each.

By Cynthia Valdez, Daniel Neira -Los Angeles
LEER EN ESPAñOL

A star-studded night, full of surprises and talent, took place at the Latin American Music Awards! The ninth edition of the award show cemented Karol G and Feid as a power couple in the music industry. The two Colombian musicians took home six awards each during the ceremony, a the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thalía, Carlos Ponce, Becky G and Alejandra Espinoza©Latin American Music Awards

Karol G won Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Feid stood out in the Collaboration of the Year and Streaming Artist of the Year categories.

Shakira and Young Miko received three awards each, adding one more win to their careers. In total, 76 artists participated across 27 categories, which were revealed throughout the evening hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Thalía, Becky G and Carlos Ponce.

Check out all the winners of the night!

Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Carin León
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Feid
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Karol G - WINNER
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Romeo Santos
  • Shakira

New Artist of the Year

  • Bad Gyal
  • Chino Pacas
  • Gabito Ballesteros
  • Majo Aguilar
  • Peso Pluma
  • Venesti
  • Xavi
  • Yng Lvcas
  • Young Miko - WINNER
  • Zhamira Zambrano

Song of the Year

  • ‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne
  • ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello &Manuel Turizo
  • ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
  • ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
  • ‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
  • ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
  • ‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos
  • ‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira - WINNERS
  • ‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
  • ‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid
READ MORE

Pitbull announces electrifying ‘Party After Dark’ Tour across the U.S

Ricky Martin to make history at LA Pride this summer: ‘I am thrilled to be headlining’

Album of the Year

  • ‘3Men2 KBRN’ – Eladio Carrión
  • ‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León
  • ‘Desvelado’ – Eslabón Armado
  • ‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera
  • ‘Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum’ – Feid
  • ‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma
  • ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER
  • ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny
  • ‘Pa Que Hablen’ – Fuerza Regido
  • ‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration of the Year

  • ‘La Bebe Remix’ – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
  • ‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
  • ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
  • ‘Un X110to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
  • ‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS

Crossover Collaboration of the Year

  • ‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled
  • ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
  • ‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul - WINNERS
  • ‘Ojalá’ – The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine
  • ‘Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta

Best Artist Crossover

  • Adam Levine
  • David Guetta
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Marshmello - WINNER
  • Rema
  • Sean Paul
  • Usher

Streaming Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Feid - WINNER
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Junior H
  • Karol G
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Young Miko

Tour of the Year

  • ‘Doble P Tour 2023’ – Peso Pluma
  • ‘Fórmula Vol. 3 Tour’ – Romeo Santos
  • ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’ – Luis Miguel
  • ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G
  • ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ – RBD - WINNERS

Global Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Junior H
  • Karol G - WINNER
  • Maluma
  • Peso Pluma
  • Quevedo
  • Shakira

Latin Global Song of the Year

  • ‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS
  • ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
  • ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
  • ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap & Shakira
  • ‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
2024 Latin American Music Awards - Press Room©GettyImages

Best Duo/Group - Pop

  • Camila
  • Morat
  • Piso 21
  • RBD - WINNERS
  • Reik

Best Artist – Pop

  • Bizarrap
  • Enrique Iglesias
  • Manuel Turizo
  • Sebastián Yatra
  • Shakira - WINNER

Best Album – Pop

  • ‘Bailemos Otra Vez’ – Chayanne
  • ‘Cupido’ – Tini
  • ‘Orquídeas’ – Kali Uchis - WINNER

Best Song – Pop

  • ‘Acróstico’ – Shakira - WINNER
  • ‘Beso’ – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro
  • ‘Fugitivos’ – Camila
  • ‘Pasa_je_ro’ – Farruko
  • ‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – Sebastián Yatra

Best Artist – Urbano

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Karol G - WINNER
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Young Miko

Best Album – Urbano

  • ‘Data’ – Tainy
  • ‘LPM (La Perreo Mixtape)’ – Yng Lvcas
  • ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G - WINNER
  • ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny
  • ‘Playa Saturno’ – Rauw Alejandro

Best Song – Urbano

  • ‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
  • ‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira
  • ‘Un Cigarrillo’ – Chencho Corleone
  • ‘Where She Goes’ – Bad Bunny
  • ‘Yandel 105’ – Yandel & Feid - WINNERS

Best Collaboration – Urbano

  • ‘Arranca’ – Becky G Ft. Omega
  • ‘Borracho y Loco’ – Yandel & Myke Towers
  • ‘Classy 101’ – Feid & Young Miko - WINNERS
  • ‘Hey Mor’ – Ozuna & Feid
  • ‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Red Carpet©GettyImages

Best Artist - Regional Mexicano

  • Carin León - WINNER
  • Gabito Ballesteros
  • Ivan Cornejo
  • Junior H
  • Peso Pluma

Best Duo/Group - Regional Mexicano

  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera - WINNER
  • Los Ángeles Azules

Best Album - Regional Mexicano

  • ‘Desvelado’ – Eslabon Armado
  • ‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León
  • ‘El Comienzo’ – Grupo Frontera
  • ‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma - WINNER
  • ‘Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada’ – Fuerza Regida

Best Song - Regional Mexicano

  • ‘Di Que Sí’ – Grupo Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera
  • ‘Difícil Tu Caso’ – Alejandro Fernández
  • ‘Dirección Equivocada’ – Calibre 50
  • ‘Indispensable’ – Carin León
  • ‘TQM’ – Fuerza Regida - WINNER

Best Collaboration - Regional Mexicano

  • ‘Bebe Dame’ – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
  • ‘El Amor De Su Vida’ – Grupo Frontera & Grupo Firme
  • ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - WINNERS
  • ‘Pa’ Olvidarme De Tus Besos’ – Lenin Ramírez & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • ‘Qué Agonía’ – Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar

Best Artist – Tropical

  • Carlos Vives
  • Luis Figueroa
  • Marc Anthony
  • Prince Royce
  • Romeo Santos -WINNER

Best Song – Tropical

  • ‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne
  • ‘Bandido’ – Luis Figueroa
  • ‘La Falta Que Me Haces’ – Natti Natasha
  • ‘Me Enrd’ – Prince Royce
  • ‘Solo Conmigo’ – Romeo Santos - WINNER

Best Collaboration – Tropical

  • ‘Ambulancia’ – Camilo & Camila Cabello
  • ‘Así Es La Vida’ – Enrique Iglesias & María Becerra
  • ‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo - WINNERS
  • ‘La Fórmula’ – Maluma & Marc Anthony
  • ‘Si Tú Me Quieres’ – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra
Related Video:

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more