2022 Latin American Music Awards: Complete list of nominees

Tomorrow, Thursday, April 21 is the day we have been waiting for, the 2022 Latin American Awards. The ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on Telemundo will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The list nominees is out and our favorite artist Bad Bunny is the leading artist with the most nods, 10 nominations. He is then followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nominations each.

If you are a big latin music aficionado like us, you might want to vote and let your voice be heard! To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com. Below you can see the instructions on how to vote and the complete list of nominees.

Here below you can find the complete nominations:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

María Becerra

Mariah Angeliq

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Karol G – KG0516

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Favorite Artist – Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist – Male

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Artist – Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Selena Gomez

Favorite Album – Pop

Camilo – Mis Manos

CNCO – Déjà Vu

Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)

Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez – Revelación EP

Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche

Favorite Song – Pop

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Maluma – “Sobrio”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican