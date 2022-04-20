2022 Latin American Music Awards: Complete list of nominees

Tomorrow, Thursday, April 21 is the day we have been waiting for, the 2022 Latin American Awards. The ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on Telemundo will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
When, where and How to watch the 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Watch stars rehearse for the 7th edition of the Latin American Music Awards [Video/Photos]
The list nominees is out and our favorite artist Bad Bunny is the leading artist with the most nods, 10 nominations. He is then followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nominations each.
If you are a big latin music aficionado like us, you might want to vote and let your voice be heard! To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com. Below you can see the instructions on how to vote and the complete list of nominees.
Here below you can find the complete nominations:
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- Eslabon Armado
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Karol G
- Myke Towers
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year
- Gera MX
- Ivan Cornejo
- Jay Wheeler
- Kali Uchis
- Los Legendarios
- María Becerra
- Mariah Angeliq
Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
- Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
- Karol G – KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Artist – Female
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
- Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist – Male
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Myke Towers
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Artist – Pop
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Sebastián Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Favorite Album – Pop
- Camilo – Mis Manos
- CNCO – Déjà Vu
- Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)
- Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
- Selena Gomez – Revelación EP
- Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche
Favorite Song – Pop
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Maluma – “Sobrio”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”
Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Junior H
- Lenin Ramírez
Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Album – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte
- Christian Nodal – Ahora
- Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
- Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía
- Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón
Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”
- Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”
Favorite Artist – Urban
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Album – Urban
- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
- Karol G – KG0516
- Maluma – Papi Juancho
- Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Song – Urban
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Favorite Artist – Tropical
- Aventura
- Carlos Vives
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Favorite Album – Tropical
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena
- Luis Vazquez – Comienzos
- Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical
Favorite Song – Tropical
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
- Camilo – “Kesi”
- Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
- Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”
- Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”
Favorite Crossover Artist
- Khalid
- Shawn Mendes
- Skrillex
- The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
- Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Viral Song of the Year
- Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
- Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
- Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”
Tour of the Year
- Aventura
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
- Grupo Firme
- Los Bukis
- Maluma
- Marc Anthony
Favorite Video
- Anitta – “Girl From Rio”
- Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”
- Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”
- Daddy Yankee – “Problema”
- Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”
- J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”
- Ozuna – “La Funka”
- Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”
- Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”
Favorite Social Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camila Cabello
- Camilo
- Chiquis
- Karol G
- Pabllo Vittar
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastián Yatra
- Tini