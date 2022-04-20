When, where and how to watch the 2022 Latin American Music Awards

It’s official! The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are this Thursday, April 21, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. After canceling the award ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic and limiting the number of guests in 2021 this year, there will finally be an in-person audience; however, attendees will need to follow health and safety protocols.

Like every year, the award ceremony will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists.” In 2021 the Latin AMAs had 20 live performances reaching 3.3 million viewers, as reported by Billboard and Telemundo.

Scroll below for all the details you need so you don’t miss one of the most important annual events in Latin music!

How can I watch the Latin AMAs?

You can watch the annual ceremony on Telemundo where it will be broadcasted live starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red carpet and the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. The Latin AMAs will also be streaming live on Peacock and cable network Universo.

Telemundo also announced that they will have extensive coverage for this year’s “Latin American Music Awards” (Latin AMAs). They will cover the glamorous red carpet arrivals which will be hosted by hosted by Andrea Meza (Former Miss Universe), VIP backstage access with the stars before and after the are on stage hosted by Ana Jurka, with Alix Aspe, Veronica Bastos and Rodner Figueroa. Basically, tune in to see everything! The pre and post show of the awards ceremony.

Who is hosting this year’s Latin AMAs?

The official hosts of the 2022 Latin AMAs are Cristián de la Fuente, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Rafael Amaya.

Who is nominated for Latin AMAs this year?

The most nominated artist is Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican star has received a total of 10 nominations. After him, other of our favorite Latin artists nominated include: Jhay Cortez (who has eight nominations) and J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro and our Latina Powerhouse, Karol G, all with seven nominations.

Who will be performing this year at the Latina AMAs?

Here is the full list of the artists that will perform at the Latin AMAs :