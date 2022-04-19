Rauw Alejandro, Megan Thee Stallion, and more 2022 Billboard Music Awards performers announced

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are quickly approaching, set to go down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month. Today, MRC and NBC revealed the first round of performers fans can expect to see at the awards show on May 15.

Rauw Alejandro, Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto, and Burna Boy are all set to take the stage in Las Vegas next month.

This year marks performance debuts for both Megan and Latto, who are finalists for top female rap artist,alongside Cardi B. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 23 years, which comes following the release of their latest album Unlimited Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week.

This also marks the first BBMA’s performance for Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who is a finalist in four categories this year: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album (“VICE VERSA”) and Top Latin Song (“Todo De Ti”).

Last week, it was announced that Mary J. Blige will be honored with this year’s Icon Award during the telecast, which follows a long line of stars to receive the trophy including P!nk, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher, Celine Dion, and more. As she receives this honor, the legendary songstress will take the stage with a special performance of the biggest hits of her career.

Of course, the aforementioned performers are only the tip of the iceberg. Leading up to the show next month, more major reveals— including who’s hosting and who is set to receive this year’s Change Maker Award — are expected in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on NBC.