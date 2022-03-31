Go behind the scenes of Bad Bunny’s mid-pandemic quarantine concert in new special

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bad Bunny found a way to perform for his fans.

As they sat at home, quarantined, more than 10 million live viewers tuned in to watch the star perform on top of a bus traveling through New York City in September 2020. While the reggaetonero ducked below trees and nearly hit his head on traffic lights, he performed YHLQMDLG hits like “Yo Perreo Sola” and “La Santa” live for the first time.

Presented by Uforia Live, the virtual event marked the Puerto Rican native’s first (and only) live show of 2020--and now, fans can learn more about how they pulled it off. On Thursday, March 31, Billboard announced a VIX special called Uforia With Bad Bunny: The Event That Revolutionized Music in 2020.

“It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience,” Bunny said about performing mid-pandemic. “I didn’t want to.”

Calling the concert a “groundbreaking experience,” Jesús Lara, the president of radio for Univision, said in a press statement: “This exclusive ViX special takes fans behind the scenes of making this epic event that celebrated Hispanic culture, honored frontline workers, and was a remembrance of the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.”

He continued, “From creating the concept, working closely with Bad Bunny’s management and creative team, building a moving stage, to coordinating with the City of New York, NYPD, and Harlem Hospital. Uforia proudly delivered a one-of-a-kind experience that served as a before and after of Livestream experiences, proudly elevated Hispanic culture, and profoundly impacted the music industry.”

The writer and director of the special, Leonor Suarez, added that it “showcases the magnitude of the historic journey that brought one of the greatest artists of our generation to the biggest stage in the world. The special gives fans an intimate look at the partnership and collaboration among Uforia team and key players to bring this viral performance to life.”