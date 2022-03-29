Who’s performing at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards?

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will take place on April 21, and Telemundo has revealed the performers confirmed to take the stage at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. According to the network, the three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists.”

“In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience the first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists,” said Ronald Day, president, entertainment and content for Telemundo.

CNCO, Emilia, Farruko, Gera MX, Luis Fonsi, Prince Royce, and Reik will keep the audience entertained.

Prince Royce at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on April 15, 2021

Black Eyed Peas, Boza, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Christian Nodal, Esteman, Gerardo Ortiz, Gloria Trevi, Jesse & Joy, Jhay Cortez, Lit Killah, Los Ángeles Azules, Lupita D’Alessio, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Sofía Reyes, and Tiago PZK will be also performing during the evening.

The Latin AMAs will present awards in 26 categories. The list of nominees includes Bad Bunny leading with ten nominations, followed by Jhay Cortez, Karol G, J Balvin, and Rauw Alejandro.

The 2022 Latin AMAs ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.