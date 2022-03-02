Enthusiastic Bad Bunny fan receives a kiss from the singer as she gets escorted off stage

It’s no secret how passionate Bad Bunny’s fanbase is, so it was only a matter of time before an overzealous concert-goer rushed his stage during a show.

The Puerto Rican rapper is currently traveling across North America for El Último Tour Del Mundo, playing sold out shows in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and more.

His latest stop was in Seattle, where he played a two-hour set of songs from his 2020 albums El Último Tour Del Mundo and YHLQMDLG. If you’re a music fan who frequents social media, there’s a good chance you’ve seen videos of Bad Bunny fans having the time of their lives at his concert over the course of the past month--but one attendee at this show took it to the next level.

During his set on Tuesday, March 1, the reggaetonero stood at the front of the stage while confetti fell down from the sky. As he looked out at the crowd, one of his fans ran from her floor seats toward the stage and jumped up, making her way onto the platform. With a huge smile on her face, she sprinted toward the singer and wrapped her arms around Benito, catching him off guard.

Security quickly ran behind the fan and did their best to pry her off, but her grip was strong enough to stay conneted for a few seconds. Even though this is clearly something no fan should do at a show--and something Hola! USA doesn’t encourage--this girl did get lucky as Bad Bunny turned around and gave her a kiss on the cheek before she was escorted away.

After multiple videos of this encounter made their way online, fans around the world gave their take on the situation. While some social media users thought her stunt was irresponsible, others applauded the singer for how nice he was about it all.

“If she paid $1000+ for being there I don’t blame her for doing that money well spent,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Imagine someone grabbing you from the back like that, he handled it well and was gracious.”

While nobody would have faulted the star for being shaken by this encounter, seeing how sweet he was to this invasive fan just has his supporters loving him even more.