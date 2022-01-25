Bad Bunny announces his first stadium tour across the United States & Latin America

Bad Bunny is set to embark on his first tour in years, El Último Tour Del Mundo, next month--but fans who couldn’t snag tickets to the sold out event already have another opportunity to see the singer later this year.

On Monday, January 24, the reggaetonero took to Instagram to announce another tour kicking off this summer: WORLD’S HOTTEST TOUR. For this excursion, Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--will be visiting cities throughout the United States and Latin America to play stadiums for the very first time.

Joining Bentio as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY-nominated DJ and Record Producer Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Diplo.

To announce the big news, the Puerto Rican rapper posted a skit to social media that features his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, and Spanish actor Mario Casas.

Knowing just how much he’s been working lately, he comforts Gabriela by bringing Mario to dinner as a consolation, leaving them at the table as he announces not only his tour, but a new album. Berlingeri seems more than happy to sit at the table with the Spanish actor, as Benito thanks fans for selling out El Úlitimo Tour Del Mundo so quickly, announcing his next endeavor.

WORLD’S HOTTEST TOUR kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 30th, then heading out to Latin America in October.

Tickets for this stadium tour will go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 26 at 12pm local time. They will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 28 at 12pm local time on worldshottesttour.com.