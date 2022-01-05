Bad Bunny starts 2022 with a bare Instagram account before joining TikTok

We’re only a couple days into 2022 and Bad Bunny already has fans paying attention to his every move.

Over the course of the last week of 2021, the reggaetonero started to delete a lot of his Instagram posts, archiving hundreds of photos from over the years. After making his account more and more selective as the days went by, he ended the year with no posts and no profile picture, following 0 people.

Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--already told fans he was getting ready to drop a new album in 2022, so most of his followers took this as a sign that that day was coming very soon. While there’s still no word on new music, the Puerto Rican superstar did give us some unexpected new content: a TikTok account.

On Sunday, January 1, Benito uploaded his first TikTok ever: a video with his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. The clip starts with a dishevled Bunny drinking his morning coffee from a mug before pushing it toward the camera and transitioning to the night of New Year’s Eve. He then holds up a champagne glass while he stands in front of a Christmas tree as Gabriela rushes into frame and the pair share some kisses. In the final clip, both of them are wearing “2022” glasses.

@badbunny 2022, lo de "maldito" es de cariño, yo sé que tu serás un buen año 😅🤞🏻 ♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

The short video is set to his song “Si Veo a Tu Mama,” which boasts the lyrics, “maldito año nuevo” or “damned new year.” In Benito’s caption, though, he clarifies that he has a better outlook on this year than back in 2020.

“2022, the ‘damned’ part is just out of love, I know you will be a good year,” he wrote in his caption. Since the video was uploaded 3 days ago, it has racked up 10.6 million likes, with his TikTok account growing to 6.2 million followers with just that one video.

If anyone has a reason to be optimistic about 2022, it’s Bad Bunny. The most streamed artist of 2021 is headed on tour in February for his Último Tour Del Mundo. The first show is in Denver, CO on February 9, wrapping things up in Miami, FL on April 3.