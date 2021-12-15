J Balvin pens touching tribute to Bad Bunny following blockbuster ‘P FKN R’ performance

J Balvin is giving Bad Bunny his flowers while he can still smell them.

This past weekend, Bad Bunny performed two massive sold-out shows in his native Puerto Rico, named after his YHLQMDLG song “P FKN R.” The 40,000 fans in attendance got to witness the reggaetonero perform 35 songs, with surprise appearances from stars including Jhay Cortez, J Balvin,Sech, Romeo Santos, and more.

Following Saturday’s concert, J Balvin posted some photos from the event on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for his Oasis collaborator.

©J Balvin





“Benito, you and I are different, but at the same time, very similar,” the singer wrote in Spanish. “We’re not afraid of being seen as strange, because it seemed for a moment that I was the only weird one here until you came along and we recorded together for the first time.”

He continued, “I remember recording with you and after 5 hours, in the early morning, we were in La Perla recording the video for ‘Si tu novio te deja sola’ and, well, the rest is history.”

“That’s what we’re living: an oasis of blessings, because even though there have been storms, the oasis always comes back,” Balvin concluded. “Congrats Benito. I’m proud of your success, because it’s our success. It’s all been f***ing worth it.”

“Si tu novio te deja sola” was a huge hit for both Balvin and Bad Bunny. They went on to release a joint album, Oasis, which included multiple chart-topping singles.

At the concert, Balvin joined Bad Bunny on stage to perform their tracks “La canción” and “AM Remix.” Other highlights included Jhay Cortez taking the stage to perform “Cómo Se Siente,” “No Me Conoce,” and their smash hit “Dákiti.” Romeo Santos also joined Bad Bunny to give fans a live rendition of his collab with Aventura, “Volví.”