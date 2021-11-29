From J Balvin to Drake: Celebrities mourn the death of Virgil Abloh

The world of fashion and entertainment is mourning the passing of Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection and CEO of Off-White. The beloved American designer passed away at 41 on Sunday, November 28, as reported through his verified Instagram account. Virgil suffered from cardiac angiosarcoma for two years, a very aggressive and rare type of cancer.
“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” the post read.
“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the post continued.
The multi-hyphenate artist is leaving the world in shock, and those who knew and worked with him closely are taking time to honor Abloh on social media.
“A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family 🙏🏼 We will all miss you so very much,” wrote Victoria Beckham. At the same time, J Balvin thanked Virgil for his contributions to the fashion industry. “Rest in Peace Má g !! You changed the world of creativity, art, design and are an inspiration for a whole generation. Thank you for your legacy,” the Colombian singer wrote in Spanish.
“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything,” Drake said. “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella 💔😢,” Donatella Versace shared.
Hailey Bieber, who wore an Abloh dress to her wedding to Justin Bieber, commented: “Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me,” she wrote. “He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. 🤍”
Kendall Jenner also shared a lengthy post to honor the late fashion designer. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. he was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person i have ever known. He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him,” she wrote.
“We have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. For his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply.”
“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. We all need a little bit of Virgil in us. He leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg. Our angel here on earth, is now above us,” the model added. “I love you V!!! I will miss you V. I am blessed to have been touched by your energy. I know you’re setting all the best vibes up there. Rest peacefully and powerfully beautiful Virgil. till next time ❤️”