Thanksgiving is over, but we are thankful for Bad Bunny’s video recreating “Macarena” with many models for Vogue, including Imaan Hammam and Paloma Elsesser. The Puerto Rican sensation owned one of the most iconic 90’s and early 2000 hits, and we can’t help to request a remix of the song in reggaeton.

According to the fashion publication, the song, initially recorded by Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones of Los Del Rio, is the perfect tune for TikTok for its easy-to-remember dance and catchy melody.

©Vogue



Bad Bunny’s ‘Macarena’ is the recreation we didn’t know we needed

“I feel like the Macarena ties more culturally to the TikTok dance trend phenomenon,” says the video director’s Bardia Zeinali, as reported by the publication. “The video has a lot of grids and a slot machine effect that is vertical.”

Bad Bunny wears a Bottega Veneta top and pants with a Calvin Klein tank top for the viral video. The star also rocks necklaces from Mateo and Marvin Douglas. His sunglasses are from Louis Vuitton and shoes from Martine Rose.

Now it is time to enjoy the clip!