Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021

2020 flipped the world on its head, and in 2021 we got used to seeing things upside down. Although we had to throw the “normal” out the window, something that stayed the same was our love for music. To give us an insight into the millions of weird and beautiful ways to listen and live, Spotify created a list to share the most popular artists and the world’s favorite songs.

Spotify 2021 Wrapped is here to celebrate the creators that soundtracked the world around us and reflect on the role that audio played in the lives of the platform’s listeners globally.

The data highlight reveals that with over 9.1 billion streams, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, being his second year as Spotify’s Top Global Artist. The milestone also makes him the first Latin artist to hold the title consecutively. The music platform informed that his album, YHLQMDLG was the most streamed last year and remains in the 20 Top Albums for 2021 globally.

Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers

The data shows 12 Latin artists within the Top 50 global most streamed artists, including J Balvin, who is the seventh most-streamed artist of the year. The listicle continues with Rauw Alejandro, which moved up 17 spots from last year, and Myke Towers jumped up ten places.

Additional artists within the top 50 include Ozuna (#25), Anuel AA (#32), Maluma (#33), Jhay Cortez (#37), Daddy Yankee (#39), Farruko (#41), Sech (#44), and Karol G (#48). Most notably, Jhay Cortez climbed the ranks by over 100 spots landing him in the top 50 at number 37, and Karol G keeps her title as the top Latin female artist for the second year in a row.

Eight Latin music genres made it into the Top 50 most-streamed genres globally.

Latin (#11), Trap Latino (#16), Reggaeton (#19), Latin Pop (#22), Latin Hip Hop (#26), Reggaeton Flow (#28), Regional Mexican (#36), and Corrido (#42).

Spotify is also unveiling its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalized user experience. At the same time, the top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million users worldwide.

So, how did the world listen this year? Below, you’ll find Spotify’s full 2021 Wrapped results globally and in the United States

MUSIC (GLOBAL)

Top Global Artists: With more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist of 2021, making him the first Latin artist to hold the title consecutively. The second most-streamed artist is Taylor Swift (#2), followed by BTS (#3), Drake (#4), and Justin Bieber (#5).