New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Sech, DJ Khaled, Anuel AA, Kali Uchis, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Sech, DJ Khaled, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Sech x DJ Khaled - “Borracho”

Following collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, Sech has just released one of the biggest of his career, teaming up with Grammy award winning music producer and recording artist DJ Khaled.

“Borracho” marks the start of a new musical era for the Panamanian singer’s career, bringing novel sounds and forming part of his next album. Between the melodies and rhythms of reggaeton, the song describes the overwhelming heartache and emotions that follow a breakup, which usually come to the forefront when intoxicated. The music video for the song was directed by Salomon Simhon and produced by Wildhouse Picture.

2. The Weeknd - “Die For You”

While the music itself isn’t new, The Weeknd is still treating fans to some surprises with the release of a brand new music video for a fan-favorite track off his album Starboy, “Die For You.”

Paying homage to the sci-fi film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Stranger Things, a young boy that resembles the singer hides out in a garden shed, only to be found by one of the home’s residents, a young girl. After they connect, we learn that the boy is a telekinetic being on the run from government officials.

3. Anuel AA- “Llorando En Un Ferrari”

Anuel AA finished his Thanksgiving by putting out a vulnerable song about lost love and the inability to believe he’ll ever find someone special again.

In “Llorando En Un Ferrari” or “Crying In A Ferrari,” Anuel raps about a love interest fans all assume is his ex-fiancée Karol G. Throughout the track, he talks about being with other women and still thinking about his ex, going as far as to say he died along with the relationship.