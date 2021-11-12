New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Taylor Swift, ROSALÍA, Anitta, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Miky Woodz, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor’s Version)

It’s hard to browse any part of the internet today without seeing news about Taylor Swift’sRed (Taylor’s Version), an expanded rerecording of her classic 2012 album the singer dropped on Friday.

While the original album was 16 tracks, this re-release is 30 tracks, featuring collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. It also includes nine previously unreleased songs that didn’t make the final product in 2012.

2. Lyanno, Lunay - “Dos Opciones”

Lyanno is teaming up with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Lunay to premiere his new single, “Dos Opciones.”

This track is dedicated to the anticipation you feel when you’re intimately re-encountering that special someone. On this occasion, two of the leading voices of reggaeton’s new generation came together again, creating captivating melodies and exploring new sounds, helping propel them to new creative levels.

3. ROSALÍA feat. The Weeknd - “LA FAMA”

The Weeknd’s Spanish alter ego El Fin De Semana has officially returned, teaming up with his “Blinding Lights” (Remix) collaborator ROSALÍA for a new track, “LA FAMA.” The song will appear on her new album, Motomami.

“I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” the Spanish singer said about her latest release. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Rubén Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”