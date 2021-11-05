New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Silk Sonic, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Travis Scott,Luis Fonsi, Kali Uchis, Mau Y Ricky, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Silk Sonic - “Smokin Out The Window”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are back together once again for their duo’s latest release, “Smokin Out The Window.”

Continuing their streak of smash hits, Silk Sonic is still building anticipation for their long-awaited debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is set to drop on November 15. Much like their previous drops, their latest release arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza.

2. Post Malone and The Weeknd - “One Right Now”

Today, Post Malone and The Weeknd came together to release their brand new single, “One Right Now.”

This track marks the first official collaboration between the two RIAA diamond-certified artists. Produced by Louis Bell, Brian Lee, and Andrew Bolooki, “One Right Now” unites two of popular music’s biggest voices on the biggest collab of the year. The video for the single was directed by Tanu Muino and will be released soon.

3. Ozuna, Anthony Santos - “Señor Juez”

For his latest single, Ozuna is paying tribute to bachata by enlisting one of the genre’s creators, Anthony Santos. Their collaboration, “Señor Juez,” comes alongside a dramatic music video.

“I am more than content and grateful with Anthony Santos,“ Ozuna said in a press release. ”A maestro of bachata who has influenced us and served as inspiration for many artists. This is undoubtedly one of the most important collaborations of my career, as it represents the musical roots that I grew up with.”