Candace Cameron Bure on the inspiring lesson Bob Saget taught her

Candace Cameron Bure has a face all millennials remember. The actress and producer has been involved in the entertainment business for around 40 years and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Known for her various films and TV series, including the ‘90s staple “Full House,” Bure has just premiered a new film, which she stars in and produces.

©GettyImages



The cast of ‘Full House’

In an exclusive interview with HOLA!, Bure discussed how she got involved with “Unsung Hero,” her new film premiering this April 26th in theaters. It explores the immigration story of the Smallbone family, who moved to the US decades ago and ended up becoming Grammy award-winning artists. It’s the first film produced by her company, Candy Rock Entertainment.

Bure also discussed her progression from a child actress to a producer, and the lesson she learned from the late Bob Saget, which is something she continues to practice everyday.



©GettyImages



The cast of Unsung Hero You’re someone that we’ve grown up with in shows like ‘Full House’ and then later on ‘Fuller House.’ Can you tell me a bit about your experience with acting starting as a child actress, and now the place where you are now, as a producer and actress? I know, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for a really long time (laughs). I started when I was five years old. I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so acting just kinda fell into my lap. I have two sisters and a brother, and we were just cute kids. An agent saw our picture and said, ‘Hey, you can try out for commercials.’ And so it’s pretty amazing that, instead of taking soccer lessons, or tap, or ballet, I went on commercial auditions and that was really my entry into entertainment. Then I was very blessed to be on shows like “Full House” and all the movies I’ve done over the years and eventually “Fuller House.” I love this business. I love storytelling and I love making people feel good. I love bringing families together when they watch TV or movies, and that’s why I do what I do. And so, over 40 years, I moved into other positions within my industry, so going beyond acting, and have produced many, many movies. This is my first feature film, “Unsung Hero,” with my company, Candy Rock Entertainment. I mean, it’s just such a passion of mine. I love every minute of it. Can you share a bit about your journey with “Unsung Hero,” and how you got involved with the project? I’ve known the Smallbone family, and the movie is based and inspired by the true story of how they immigrated from Australia to the US with pennies to their name and dealt through all the struggles and hardships of trying to survive and live, and eventually grow into massively successful Grammy Award-winning careers. I became friends with Joel and Luke Smallbone and they wanted to share their story, and they wrote a script and they shared it with me and my company. I devoured that script, I read it so quickly and it was so good. And I said, ‘I absolutely wanna be a part of this.’ And so signed up as an executive producer. And then they said, ‘Well, we’d love it if you could play Kay Albright in the movie, too.’ And so that felt like the cherry on top. I play a real person in this film. She was instrumental in helping them get back on their feet because she was a part of the church and the community, and was an answer to a prayer many times throughout their lives.



What feeling would you like audiences to walk out with after watching this movie? I hope that audiences will go home and be inspired to love their families. To wanna be a better mom, a better dad, a better friend, a better sibling. You see the way the Smallbone family in this movie pulls together, you see the way they pray together and miracles happen, and all of those miracles are true. It’s incredible. There were actually more miracles that happened than the ones we could fit in the movie (laughs) because we didn’t want it to seem like this was crazy and fake. I think a lot of people are gonna wanna walk away feeling inspired and will go home to hug those closest to them. Going back to your career, you’ve had the chance to work with really inspiring people. Icons like Bob Saget and John Stamos. Do you have any fond memories or onset experiences you’d like to share? Oh, goodness. I mean, they are incredible people. I have worked with many big names over the years and have had wonderful experiences. To pinpoint a time it’s so difficult. Especially with John and Bob, I mean, those are memories of 35 years. I have so many. But it’s people like them that made my experience so great that I’ve wanted to stay in this business for as long as I’ve been in it. Because when you start out as a kid, you kind of never know how it’s gonna go, but the people around you are what makes the difference. Bob was always so inspiring because he always told you that he loved you no matter what. When he left, when he said goodbye, he always hugged you and he always told you that he loved you. So you always knew it. And that has been so inspirational to me and in my life today, to make sure I say that every single time I leave a room with my family and my friends so they know I love them. Speaking of the future, do you have any projects or anything going on in your personal life that has got you really excited? Well, this movie is pretty big (laughs). We’ve been working on this for a couple of years, so this means so much to me right now. I’m also at the Great American Family Channel and I will have a new Christmas movie coming out in November. And have several mystery movies coming out as well.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.