Watch John Stamos surprise the mom of a famous TikToker

John Stamos teamed up with famous TikToker in order to make a “Full House” tribute, while also making a long-time fan very happy. The video was uploaded by Jax, a TikTok user known for her parody videos.

The video shows Jax and her mom. “Surprising my mom with her celebrity crush,” says a voice in the video. Then they both lean closer to the phone and say “Notice our video!” hoping that John Stamos sees it on his feed. Jax starts to play the piano, singing along to a modified version of “Jessie’s Girl.” The lyrics introduce Jax’s mom and explain that although she’s been happily married since 1993, the man of her dreams is John Stamos. The two sing along to the song until they pause, with John Stamos stepping into the frame and surprising Jax’s mom, who obviously can’t believe it. “My mom is uncle Jessie’s girl,” sings Jax while Stamos plays the guitar, revealing that the two had conspired to surprise her mom.

Stamos shared the clip on his Instagram, where he explained how he got in touch with Jax and how much fun he had making the video. “I am so grateful to this talented young lady @jax for singing that beautiful version of the Full House theme and for writing such touching lyrics about our BOB. This was so much fun and her mother is adorable. Thank you ladies!” he wrote. Jax wrote a touching version of the “Full House” song, which celebrated the life of Bob Saget, who passed away this year. The video quickly went viral.