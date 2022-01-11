John Stamos says he’s ‘not ready to say goodbye yet’ to friend Bob Saget

John Stamos is “not ready to accept” that his friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget has died. The actor, 58, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself and his late pal writing, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone - I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

“On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends,” John continued. “God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again - and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.”

John concluded his emotional tribute writing, “I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

Bob, who played Danny Tanner on the beloved sitcom Full House, died on Sunday at the age of 65. After an autopsy on Monday, the Office of the Orange County Medical Examiner said in a statement, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”