Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo says she is in ‘disbelief’ and ‘completely shattered’

Millions are mourning the death of Bob Saget who passed away Sunday, January 9th. The 65-year-old made an impact on the lives of many who watched him as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, or as Danny Tanner in Full House, but there is no one hurting more than his family and friends. The late actor married Kellly Rizzo in 2018 and the lifestyle expert told Page Six Monday, she is “completely shattered” and in “disbelief.”

©Kelly Rizzo





Bob and Kelly met in 2015 through mutual friends and they dated for 2 years before becoming engaged. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the host told Page Six. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers,” the Eat Travel Rock TV host added.

©Kelly Rizzo





While fans knew the comedian and actor on screen and stage, Rizzo told the outlet she plans to give a deeper look into who her husband was at the right time, when things are “not as raw.” “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well,” she explained.

The night before Saget was found dead he performed stand-up in Jacksonville Florida and he shared his excitement to perform again in front of his fans. “Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” he wrote.