Betty White’s emotional final moments: ‘She believed she would be with him again’

Betty White’s final moments have been detailed by her longtime friend Vicki Lawrence, following the tragic death of the legendary actress just weeks before her 100th birthday.

The two inseparable friends first met on The Carol Burnett Show and spent time on set co-starring in Mama’s Family. Now the 72-year-old star has opened up about Betty’s friendship and her last words.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” she continued, “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

It seems Betty was reminiscing about her late husband Allen Ludden, as they spent 18 “wonderful” years married, before he died of stomach cancer in 1981. Lawrence was moved by Betty’s last words, adding, “That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.”

Following the announcement of her death, Betty’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas commented on their marriage: “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”