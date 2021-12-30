The Kardashians react to the death of their former business manager Angela Kukawski

The Kardashian-Jenner family is ending 2021 with tragic news. Their former business manager Angela Kukawski was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Los Angeles, and the famous family is paying tribute and highlighting her professionalism.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement sent to People. “She will be greatly missed, and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Kukawski went missing on December 22; after being at the home, she shared suspect and boyfriend, Jason Barker. The release stated that the next day, officers found Kukawski dead inside her car, which was parked on the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department also informed that Barker was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into the Van Nuys County Jail immediately after.

Angela Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, California, and her roster of famous clients include Kanye West, Offset, Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashians. “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,” Minaj wrote on her Instagram Story. “You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace,” the rapper added.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard Management told People in a statement. “Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”