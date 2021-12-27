Rihanna honors the memory of her cousin four years after his death

Constance Richards once said that “cousins are friends that will love you forever.“ Whether you grew up hanging out with one or multiple cousins, you may agree that they are treasures in your lives. For Rihanna, paying tribute to her late cousin is another way to let him know he is loved and missed.

The music icon, businesswoman, and beauty mogul took social media to honor the memory of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne four years after his death. Rihanna shared a slideshow with photos of herself and Tavon on her Instagram account. “Miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon” she captioned the post.

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was murdered in Barbados by an unidentified man. The 21-year-old was shot several times while walking near his home. At the time, Rihanna shared the tragic news saying she was in disbelief and asked for the end of gun violence. “RIP cousin... can‘t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! ???❤ #endgunviolence.”

In the same way, Rihanna holds her family members closer to her heart is for the home country. On November 29, 2021, the singer and entrepreneur became a national hero at Barbados‘ independence ceremony.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for national hero for Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions.”