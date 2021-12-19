Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53

Carlos Marín has died in a UK hospital at 53. He was admitted on December 8th after being suddenly ill. In a statement on Twitter, Il Divo’smembers, David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler, confirmed the sad news, “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.” The statement continued, “For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs”

It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

Marín had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Manchester Royal Hospital in the United Kingdom intubated and in an induced coma. The singer, who was on tour in England, began to feel ill which required his hospital admission and the suspension of the concert scheduled in A Coruña, Spain.

It was on December 6th when the Spanish singer posted for the last time on his social networks in order to announce the next two dates of the Il Divo concerts, which would take place in Dallas and Florida next February. However, just a day later, his bandmates announced at the last minute the cancellation of a concert that the group was going to give at the Hull Bonus Sands in Yorkshire that same day.

— Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 10, 2021

Marín leaves behind a huge musical legacy that will always be remembered by his fans around the world. The Spanish opera singer was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany on October 13, 1968.