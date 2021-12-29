Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and other stars pay tribute to Jean-Marc Vallée, who suddenly passed away

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey are some of the actors morning the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Big Little Lies’ who died at the age of 58 from a sudden heart attack.

Reese shared a series of images from filming or personal moments as a last goodbye. She captioned it “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. 💫I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again.”

Hollywood star, Nicole Kidman has also been extremely hurt by the death of the filmmaker and through several photographs, has thanked him for his friendship and having shared with him ‘some of her most gratified professional experiences.’

Nicole’s words were extremely heartfelt and she ended them with by saying he will stay in her heart eternally. “It’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I‘m shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn’t get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc.”