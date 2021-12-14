Salma Hayek honors legendary singer Vicente Fernández dedicating heartwarming words

Salma Hayek pays her respects to iconic late singer Vicente Fernández. The legendary Mexican music interpreter died on December 12, at the age of 81, and his family members, close friends, celebrities, and fans are honoring his name and legacy. The singer, also known as ‘El Charro de Huentitán,’ is known for classic hits such as “El Rey” and “Volver, Volver.”

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride for him to share his remarkable musical career with everyone and give everything to his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud; thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey,” the family wrote via Fernández’s social media accounts.

©GettyImages



Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

Immediately after the announcement, the singer’s surviving children, including Alejandro Fernández and his grandchildren, began to receive messages of support.

“The king of the Mexican song has left us, but Long Live Vicente Fernandez !!!!!! Forever in our hearts ♥ ️ My condolences to his family, who had the blessing of enjoying him closely. R.I.P,” Hayek wrote on her Instagram account, sharing an image of the star.

United States President Joe Biden also took social media to send his condolences and highlight Vicente Fernández’s legacy in the music industry. “The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him,” he tweeted from the official POTUS account. “Vicente will be remembered for generations to come.”

What happened to Vicente Fernández ?

This past August 6th, Vicente suffered a fall in his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos,” near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Don Vicente’s family took him to a medical center due to the trauma he suffered in his spine. Following emergency surgery, doctors discovered that Vicente suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome.