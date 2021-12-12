Vicente ‘Chente’ Fernández, the ‘King of Rancheras’ and Mexican music icon, dies at 81

Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest icons of Mexican music, died today December 12, at the age of 81. The singer, also known as ‘El Charro de Huentitán’, had worried his family and fans after spending more than four months hospitalized at the Country 2000 medical center in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The details were released through a statement on his official Instagram profile.

Don Vicente Fernández is known for classics like “El Rey” and “Volver, volver” died on the same day as country celebrates the Virgin of Guadalupe. This national holiday in Mexico is always celebrated on December 12th. It marks an appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young indigenous man on December 12th 1531.

Vicente Fernández marcó un género en la música mexicana

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride for him to share his great musical career with everyone and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey,”, the family wrote via Fernández‘s social media accounts.

The singer’s children, including Alejandro Fernández, as well as his grandchildren, have begun to receive messages of support after the sad news was released.

In the early hours of Saturday, December 11, the Fernández family released a statement in which they announced that in the last hours, the health of the ‘King of the Rancheras’ had been deteriorating and that his condition was critical. It was even revealed that they kept him sedated to make him more comfortable.

Despite his family wishes and prayers, the health of Mr. Fernández didn’t not improve. With his departure, he leaves a great void in the heart of his wife, Doña Cuquita, his children Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra; as well as his most beloved grandchildren and family. His death also moves thousands of people around the world who sang with him despite having retired from the stage years ago.

What happened to Vicente Fernández ?

This past August 6th, Vicente suffered a fall in his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos,” near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Don Vicente was moved to a medical center due to the trauma he suffered in his spine. Following emergency surgery, doctors discovered that Vicente suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

La familia del cantante está por anunciar los detalles de los servicios funerarios

Experts indicated that he would undergo treatment and that his recovery would be slow. At the end of October, he left intensive care and presented an improvement, however on November 30 he returned to that area, where he was reported as delicate.

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán El Alto, in Jalisco, Mexico. He started his career at age 14 after winning a talent contest, and he dedicated himself to singing at restaurants and at friends and family events. His economic situation was not favorable and he moved to Mexico City in search of new opportunities. In 1963, his mother died of cancer, months later, he married the love of his life, María del Refugio Cuquita Abarca, who was his neighbor in Guadalajara.

Little by little his talent became known on television and radio stations, as his voice shared lyrical stories throughout Mexico, a legacy that continues to this day thanks to his more than 50 studio albums and compilations. In addition to being a singer, he also had an acting career and starred in more than 30 films, becoming a true icon of Mexico. Rest in peace.