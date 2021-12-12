Vicente Fernández was born on February 17th, 1940, in Huentitan El Alto, Jalisco, where he’s known as “El Charro de Huentitan.” He was the son of Ramón Fernández Barba, a rancher, and Paula Gómez. In 1963, when his career as a singer started to pick up in Mexico, “Chente,” as he was known to his fans and followers, married María del Refugio Abarca. Their marriage resulted in the dynasty of the Fernández.

The couple had four biological children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra Fernández. Alejandra was the last to join the family.

Vicente Fernández is survived by his four sons, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Scroll down to have a look at some of the members of the Fernández dynasty.