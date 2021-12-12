Vicente Fernández’s final farewell: Live updates

After several hours of waiting, the Vicente Fernández tribute has finally begun in the VFG Arena, at the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ranch in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Thousands of his fans gathered at the venue to say goodbye to the greatest idol of Mexico. The coffin with the remains of the singer was placed on stage, along with a Christ and a Virgin of Guadalupe. The death of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ coincided with the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, so this farewell will go down in history in the collective memory of Mexicans.
The first visitors to the coffin were made by his children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra. Then it was Doña Cuquita’s turn. Her children and loved ones left her alone with her husband’s body.
Alejandro Fernández performed one of the most emotional songs, ‘Amor de los dos,’ singing to his mother and father.
While the Mariachi Azteca —who accompanied Vicente Fernández for more than 40 years— sang his greatest hits such as ‘Acá entre nos’, ‘Hermoso Cariño’, ‘El Rey’, among others, his brothers, nephews, grandchildren and other people close to the family, approached the coffin of ‘The Charro de Huentitán’.
One of the most emotional moments of the night was when the song ‘Volver, Volver’ was sung, which Vicente Fernández assured years ago that he would like to be played at his funeral. Just when the Mariachi Azteca was singing ‘Volver, Volver’, the Aguilar family stood next to the coffin. Pepe Aguilar, his wife, his daughter Angela and his son Leonardo were at the foot of the coffin of the idol of Mexican song.
Before the Memorial and the final farewell
Hours after the death of Vicente Fernández, certain details of his funeral and the tributes that will be carried out in his honor have been released. At first, there was speculation about the possibility of a memorial being made at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City. However, his family clarified that all funeral services, as well as his tributes, will take place at the family ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Vicente Fernández Jr. told the media and the followers that the doors will be opened to the public so that they can say goodbye to the singer. The event is planned for the VFG Arena.
“There are no Bellas Artes, everything will be in Guadalajara,” confirmed Vicente Jr. upon arrival at the ranch from the hospital where his father was admitted for over four months. The singer’s eldest son left minutes later to meet the press and his father’s fans to announce that the entrance to the tribute would take place through the VFG Arena access. “Pay attention to what I am going to ask both the media, the people and the public! We ask you politely, you are going to enter through the other door, through the arena’s door. We are going to thank you very much.”
Gerardo, Vicente Jr. and Alejandro’s youngest brother, indicated that his father’s body will not be cremated. Don Fernandez will be buried and his remains will rest in the central garden of the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos.’ This was decided by his four children.
In 2016, during the presentation of his album ‘Un Azteca en el Azteca’, Fernández spoke about how he wanted to be remembered among the people and his wishes for a humble funeral. “I prefer a quiet wake like any person who ceases to exist. I don’t want to be treated as if we’re selling ‘charamusca’ all over the country. I know that the affection that my people have for me will accompany me to the end and I don’t want to avoid it. I want them to remember me as a human being that the only success I had is that they remember me with affection,” he said.
The song that Vicente Fernández asked for his farewell: ‘Volver, Volver’
During a concert held years ago, ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ revealed to his audience that the song he would like them to sing at his funeral was ‘Volver, Volver.’ “This song for me is very special. I think that the day they are burying me they will sing it at the top of their lungs on television or wherever they are. I hope many years will go by,” said the singer at that time.
‘Volver, Volver’, was written by Fernando Z. Maldonado and was released in 1976. This song led Vicente Fernández’s career to world fame, taking Mexican regional music to the top. It is still unknown if musical numbers will be performed at the funerals in honor of the singer, however, several of his relatives have begun to arrive at the ranch to say goodbye.