Vicente Fernández’s final farewell: Live updates

After several hours of waiting, the Vicente Fernández tribute has finally begun in the VFG Arena, at the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ranch in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Thousands of his fans gathered at the venue to say goodbye to the greatest idol of Mexico. The coffin with the remains of the singer was placed on stage, along with a Christ and a Virgin of Guadalupe. The death of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ coincided with the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, so this farewell will go down in history in the collective memory of Mexicans.

The first visitors to the coffin were made by his children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra. Then it was Doña Cuquita’s turn. Her children and loved ones left her alone with her husband’s body.

Alejandro Fernández performed one of the most emotional songs, ‘Amor de los dos,’ singing to his mother and father.

While the Mariachi Azteca —who accompanied Vicente Fernández for more than 40 years— sang his greatest hits such as ‘Acá entre nos’, ‘Hermoso Cariño’, ‘El Rey’, among others, his brothers, nephews, grandchildren and other people close to the family, approached the coffin of ‘The Charro de Huentitán’.

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when the song ‘Volver, Volver’ was sung, which Vicente Fernández assured years ago that he would like to be played at his funeral. Just when the Mariachi Azteca was singing ‘Volver, Volver’, the Aguilar family stood next to the coffin. Pepe Aguilar, his wife, his daughter Angela and his son Leonardo were at the foot of the coffin of the idol of Mexican song.

Before the Memorial and the final farewell

Hours after the death of Vicente Fernández, certain details of his funeral and the tributes that will be carried out in his honor have been released. At first, there was speculation about the possibility of a memorial being made at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City. However, his family clarified that all funeral services, as well as his tributes, will take place at the family ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Vicente Fernández Jr. told the media and the followers that the doors will be opened to the public so that they can say goodbye to the singer. The event is planned for the VFG Arena.