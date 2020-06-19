Celebrate the #GirlDad in your life with this one-of-a-kind cognac cocktail for Father’s Day

What do you get the man that has everything for Father’s Day? That’s a question that many of us ask ourselves every year right around this time. From mugs to cards to t-shirts to what you’re gonna cook for him, dads everywhere normally know exactly what to expect from their kids and wives (sometimes). This year, give dad something that will keep him on his toes and make him feel a little extra fuzzy, and treat him to the perfect #GirlDad cocktail.

Now, before you say that dads don’t like cocktails, hear us out on this one: it’s made with D’USSE VSOP cognac. Yup, folks, despite its refreshingly summery taste (because it is June after all), this cocktail has a healthy dose of manly dad ingredients that’ll make any papá proud. Thankfully, first-time dad and D’USSE Global Brand Ambassador, Sullivan Doh, shares with HOLA! USA just how to achieve this kingly cocktail for your special guy. Check out the recipe below!

©Istock



D’USSE creates the perfect #GirlDad recipe

D’USSE #GirlDad Cocktail by Global Brand Ambassador Sullivan Doh

Ingredients:

1.5 part D’USSE VSOP

1.5 part apple juice

⅓ of fresh banana

1 tbsp of white sugar

¾ freshly squeezed lime juice

⅓ part of rose water Cortas

(optional) Garnish: Apple fan or lime wheel

Preparations:

Pour D’USSE VSOP into shaker and add banana to liquid. Muddle ingredients together. Once muddled, add sugar, apple juice, lime juice and rose water. Add ice and shake, shake, shake. Strain into glass of choice and enjoy responsibly!