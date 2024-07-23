Shannen Doherty had 'big plans' before her death and was considering moving to Italy

Shannen Doherty had many plans before her unexpected death. Holly Marie Combs, one of her friends and co-star from the series "Charmed" revealed that Doherty wanted to do more things before she died, including a trip to Italy and possibly moving there to spend the rest of her life.

© Gregg DeGuire Shannen Doherty

Combs appeared in an episode of "The House of Halliwell," where stars rewatch their old "Charmed" episodes. “She didn’t' think she was going anywhere anytime soon,” said Combs. She said that she thought she'd have more time with Doherty, and that the two had "big plans" for the year. Drew Fuller, one of the co-hosts of the show, revealed that he was on vacation in Italy when he learned of Doherty's death, prompting the sudden end to his trip.

“She was definitely laughing at you running through the airport,” said Combs.

Fuller revealed that even when Doherty was getting more ill, she gave the impression that she was feeling okay. “You forgot it when you’re in her presence. It was like, ‘Bitch, she’s not sick. She feels amazing and she has all these incredible plans,’" he said. "We’re traveling the world and we’re talking about this and that and moving and building a new house in Tennessee and possibly going and building and living in Italy. She acted as if — and her energy felt — as if she was gonna be here for as long as we were.”

Combs and Doherty were great friends, developing a bond that lasted through the years. Earlier this week, Combs shared an Instagram reel containing some of her favorite photos of Doherty. "It's been one week and it feels like forever," she wrote in the caption. "I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one."

"Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she'd be occupied with a few others at first," she continued. "Alas I'm sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18."