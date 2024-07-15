Shannen Doherty finalized her divorce 1 day before her death: She was married for 11-years

Shannen Doherty settled her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko just one day before her death. The 'Charmed' star lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 53 on July 13, and she was able to sign the divorce agreement on Friday, July 12. However, Iswarienko reportedly signed it on July 13, the day of her passing.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

As reported by Page Six, the former celebrity couple settled the divorce after 11 years of marriage outside the court, as the actress agreed to waive spousal support and to a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage.

© Gregg DeGuire

“It is the mutual wish and desire of the parties to effect a full, complete, and final settlement of all their respective property interests, future and present, by this Judgment, and … completely resolve any and all issues relating to the division of property, reimbursement claims and/or credits, spousal support, and attorneys’ fees and costs,” the documents state.

© Charley Gallay

Their attorneys submitted the paperwork on Monday morning. And while the actress kept her personal life private, her friend Tara Furiani called out her estranged husband after news of her death. “Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support, you thought you’d have,” Furiani shared.

“If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through," she said, calling out his lack of "humanity," and claiming he was "dragging his feet" to avoid paying divorce fees.