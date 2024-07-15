Jennifer Lopez shares a look at her close relationship with Violet Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck share a special relationship. Despite the breakup rumors that have been plaguing Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, the two are still a family unit, with Lopez spending some of her summer with Affleck and Jennifer Garner's eldest child.

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck in The Hamptons

Earlier this week, Lopez shared a look at how she's spending her summer, including some quality time with Violet. Over the weekend, Lopez shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing her and Violet in the car as they drove around The Hamptons and enjoyed the sun. The clip showed Violet in the backseat of the car, sitting next to her friend and looking out the window. Lopez added the song "Girls" by The Kid LAROI to the clip alongside some heart emojis and some text that read "Summertime."

Photographers also captured Lopez and Violet walking together as they held onto each other's arms. The two were spotted entering a restaurant. A source revealed to People that Lopez and Violet have a close relationship, with the two enjoying each other's company. "They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment," said the source.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Lopez and Affleck's relationship

Lopez and Affleck have had a difficult year in terms of media attention and rumors. While the two have made no statements regarding the state of their marriage, they have listed their Los Angeles home for sale and have made no public appearances together in a few months. The home's asking price is $68 million. It's a stunning property equipped with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, a 12-car garage, and much more.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Lopez is determined to enjoy her summer despite whatever is going on in her personal life. "Nothing can break her spirit," said the source. "She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter."