Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills mansion is officially on the market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially listed their opulent Beverly Hills mansion for sale amid growing speculation about their looming divorce. The 38,000-square-foot estate was posted on the MLS Thursday afternoon, just a month after reports emerged that the couple was attempting to sell the property off-market.

The mansion's asking price is $68 million, a significant increase from the $60.85 million the pair reportedly paid in an all-cash transaction in 2023. According to the listing, the house underwent a renovation of "the highest quality within the past four months," enhancing its luxurious appeal.

The sprawling five-acre property boasts an impressive array of features. The main house includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, offering ample space and comfort. In addition to the primary residence, the estate features a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a spacious 12-car garage with parking accommodations for up to 80 vehicles.

For those seeking at-home recreation, the mansion has a fully furnished gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a bar, and basketball and pickleball courts. These amenities provide a comprehensive range of fitness and entertainment options, catering to various interests and activities.

Historically, the mansion has seen fluctuating listing prices. It was initially listed for $135 million in 2018, but the price was reduced to $75 million five years before the Affleck-Lopez purchase.

The decision to list the mansion comes amid swirling rumors about the state of Affleck and Lopez's marriage. While neither party has made a public statement regarding their relationship status, the sale of their home adds fuel to the speculation that a separation might be imminent.

As the property enters the market, it captures the attention of potential buyers and real estate enthusiasts, showcasing the lavish lifestyle and high-profile nature of one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

Early July, Page Six revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish home. Sources have indicated that collectors and interested buyers have been purchasing "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the couple's mansion in early June. The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

According to People, a source revealed Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from Italy and France. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."