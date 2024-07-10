The Kardashians take Idaho! Kim's $5M lakeside mansion gets a family visit

The Kardashians have been all around the world and they've found solace in Idaho. Kim Kardashian purchased a lakeside mansion at the height of the COVID pandemic in November 2020, and they decided to spend some time there for the fourth of July before jetting over to Michael Rubin's All-White party.

© Google Maps per The Sun Kim's Idaho mansion

The five-bed, six-bath, 4,544 sqft custom-built estate in Harrison was on the market for around $3 million and in April 2023, had a value of $5,266,600, per the Sun. It sits near Lake Coeur d'Alene, a 25-mile-long dam-controlled lake with stunning parks, campgrounds, and beaches. Kim has shared moments paddleboarding there over the years, and they've added a jet ski to the fun. Check out some of the activities they were up to while taking Idaho.

© The Grosby Group Kim looked like a sporty mom while on the Wave Runner with her kids Chicago and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West. She had Psalm, 5, sit in the front while Chicago, 6, held tight on the back.



© The Grosby Group The Skims founder seemed to be the designated Wave Runner driver because she was also photographed giving her little sister, Khloé Kardashian, a ride on the lake. Koko looked like she was happy and relaxed being chauffered by the billionaire.

© The Grosby Group Kim has always enjoyed paddle boarding, and it seems like it's one of her happy places. The 43-year-old was determined to stay on the board and was all smiles as she balanced, staying safe with a life jacket.



© The Grosby Group It wasn't only humans on the holiday vacation. Kim's pomeranian Sushi was also in attendance. The precious pooch looked so fluffy in her arms, and also a little warm.



© The Grosby Group The Good American founder showed off her hard work in the gym, at one point giving one of the kids a horseback ride. It's hard to tell which one of them it is, but it could be her daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. Tristan did not seem to be at the lake, but they did reunite at the All-White party, as they were both guests.