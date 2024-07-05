Tom Brady, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Camila Cabello, and more stars celebrate the Fourth together

Yesterday was the fourth of July, which means it was Michael Rubin's annual All-White party. The exclusive event brings together some of the biggest names in entertainment and this year was no different. Rubin shared a gallery of photos from the bash, which included stars like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Emily Ratajkowksi, and more. Taking place at his mansion in The Hamptons, the Fanatics CEO wrote in the caption he was "Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together."

The gallery gave an inside look at some of the famous friend groups. Brady was pictured with Quavo, comedian Drusky, Rob Gronkowski, who was a part of his celebrity roast, and NFL player CJ Stroud. Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla were all smiles, while Kim, Khloe, and Lala Anthony struck a pose together. Rubin's annual All-White Party began in 2016, making 2024 the ninth year he has hosted the event.

In the comments, Diplo called it the best one yet. It must have been a rager because Machine Gun Kelly quipped in the comments, "Not a chance you woke up early enough to post these yourself today."

Camila Cabello also shared a gallery of photos from the party, and she looked amazing. The "I Luv It" singer posed with Drake and Emrata and seemed to be having an amazing time.

Paparazzi photos also gave a glimpse into the party. Emrata had a photo shoot with model Winnie Harlow, who made her get the perfect shot.

© The Grosby Group Guests Enjoy Michael Rubin's Star-Studded White Party at the Fanatics CEO's Mansion in The Hamptons

The party also saw the reunion of on-and-off-again couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper's new blackout tattoos were on display, and the goth vampy couple wore their best white outfits with silver accessories.

© The Grosby Group

The party was filled with musical performances. Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla took the stage, and so did Lil Wayne. Artist George Condo shared a video of the "Lollipop" rapper crushing it.