Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Fourth of July with a patriotic surfing stunt

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, showcased his unique style of celebrating Independence Day by hitting the waves in an unconventional yet patriotic manner.

The 40-year-old tech mogul posted a video on Instagram that quickly went viral. The video featured him surfing while donning a tuxedo and holding the American flag.

The video, set against the backdrop of Bruce Springsteen's iconic 1984 hit "Born in the U.S.A.," captured Zuckerberg's adventurous spirit as he seemingly sipped a beer while riding the waves. His daring and festive display was a vibrant tribute to the nation's birthday. "Happy birthday, America!" Zuckerberg captioned the post, reflecting his celebratory mood.

This isn't the first time the Facebook CEO has merged his love for water sports with patriotic displays. Three years ago, he shared a similar video of himself wakeboarding with the U.S. flag, set to John Denver's classic 1971 song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"Happy July 4th!" he had captioned the earlier clip, demonstrating his consistent enthusiasm for marking the holiday with memorable and eye-catching stunts.

Zuckerberg's unique celebrations have entertained his followers and highlighted his ability to blend personal interests with national pride, making his Fourth of July tributes a much-anticipated event on social media. "Amazing! 🙌🇺🇸," wrote Lauren Sanchez in the comments section, while Melissa Joan Hart added: "You must've been out early on the lake to get that glassy surface."

"too hilarious, bro! good to see your knee is strong again! 😎😎😎," a third chimed in. With a fourth adding a joke: "George Washington could never."

Zuckerberg's post comes weeks after he and his family decided to spend Father’s Day relaxing. Alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their children, Aurelia, August, and Maxima, the family was photographed arriving in Mallorca, Spain, and spending the day aboard their luxurious superyacht. The yacht is called Launchpad, and it was purchased recently. According to Fox Business, the vessel measures 287 feet and is valued at $300 million.