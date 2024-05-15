Mark Zuckerberg celebrates his birthday with Bill Gates in his ‘Harvard dorm room’

Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his 40th birthday by reminiscing on his youth, as one is wont to do. The creator of Facebook hosted a party that was accessorized with various rooms, decorated as some of the places where he’s lived in at different points in his life. One of his guests, Bill Gates, posed in one of the rooms with Zuckerberg, showing the two at a Harvard college dorm, where they both attended college.

Zuckerberg shared the photos on his Instagram account, where he explained that his wife, Priscilla Chan, had the original idea. “Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days,” he wrote, proceeding to explain each one. “(1) My childhood bedroom where I learned to code. (2) Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook (with special guest @thisisbillgates).” The photo of him and Gates shows the two sitting down, hunched over in order to fit the little room. Gates smiles brightly for the cameras while Zuckerberg looks at him and laughs.

The remaining images show him in various rooms, including the one he stayed at with his Facebook co-workers, celebrating the fact that they reached a 100 million users. He concluded the post with a video that was made for him by his friends, who all sent 10 second clips of their congratulations and well wishes, including an appearance from Vin Diesel. “Here’s to the next 40!” Zuckerberg concluded.

Zuckerberg and Gates' shared Harvard history

Zuckerberg and Gates’ shared Harvard history

Both Zuckerberg and Gates share similar backstories. Both attended Harvard for a few years before dropping out, moving on to change the landscape of technology. Zuckerberg attended Harvard between 2002 and 2004, dropping out to launch Facebook. Gates attended Harvard between the years 1973 and 1975, dropping out to launch Microsoft.