The list of the world’s billionaires is always fascinating. But what about those who’ve earned their place not just through traditional business ventures but also through the magic of entertainment, sports, and creativity?

Forbes recently unveiled its list of the 14 celebrity billionaires for 2024, whose combined net worth clocks in at a staggering $31 billion. From iconic musicians to Hollywood moguls, these individuals have captured the public’s imagination and built empires worthy of the world’s wealthiest. Let’s examine famous individuals who leveraged their stardom for financial gain.