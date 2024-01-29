Lauren Sánchez reveals Jeff Bezos still works from the same desk he used to build Amazon

Many rich and famous people who grew up in poverty or the working class decided to upgrade their surroundings and buy the best houses, home decor, cars, clothes, jewelry, and more. Still, Jeff Bezos, a self-made billionaire, refuses to leave behind the desk that accompanied him while he was building one of the most successful e-commerce businesses in the world.

Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’s soon-to-be wife, took to social media to share a never-seen-before picture of Amazon’s founder and CEO, working from the original desk he used to create his company. “After all these years…When I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture. I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning (see next slide). This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day one. Here’s to the endless pursuit of what’s possible,“ Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Lauren post comes after the celebration of Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday. To honor Bezos, the helicopter pilot, wore a custom crystal-covered rocket ship purse from Judith Leiber, which cost a whopping $4,995.

This purse was a clever nod to Bezos’ Blue Origin aerospace company, adding an extra touch of glamour to Sánchez’s overall look. The couple’s celebration was a star-studded event, and Sánchez’s choice of accessory was definitely one of the highlights of the evening.

In addition to honoring Jeff, Lauren’s purse might hint at her upcoming plans to lead an all-woman space flight mission. Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 that in 2024, she will make history alongside the Blue Origin aerospace company.