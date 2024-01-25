Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday bash had a ‘strict’ gift policy for guests

Jeff Bezos celebrated his 60th birthday by throwing an incredible party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The party was organized by his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and, according to sources close to the party planner, there was a gift policy in place.

Page Six reports that the party had a strict no gift policy for all guests. The event was reportedly organized by Mindy Weiss, a party planner that has previously worked on events like Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding, who worked alongside Sanchez to put the party together and realize her vision.

Sanchez reportedly came up with the idea to celebrate Bezos’ 60th by creating a replica of his first Amazon office at her home in Beverly Hills. Party decorations reportedly included Bezos’ original desk chair.

More details about the stunning party

The party was one of the most exclusive events of the year, with a guest list that included names like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Oprah, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Heidi Klum, Jewel, Kendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump, and more.

“Jeff was having a blast,” said a source to Page Six. “He was hugging everyone and thanking them for coming.”

The party also had some celebrity entertainment, including a performance by The Black Eyed Peas, and Katy Perry. The latter dressed up as an alien for the occasion, referencing Bezos’ work in space. She and her husband Orlando Bloom wore matching and stunning outfits for the occasion, sharing a look of them on their social media.