Lauren Sánchez honors Jeff Bezos with a luxurious crystal-covered purse

The recent celebration of Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday was a grand affair, and his fiancé, Lauren Sánchez, was spotted wearing a stunning low-cut red dress. What caught everyone’s attention was the custom crystal-covered rocket ship purse from Judith Leiber that she carried with her, which cost a whopping $4,995.

This purse was a clever nod to Bezos’ Blue Origin aerospace company, adding an extra touch of glamour to Sánchez’s overall look. The couple’s celebration was a star-studded event, and Sánchez’s choice of accessory was definitely one of the highlights of the evening.

“Getting ready is sometimes the best part of the night,” the philanthropist, helicopter pilot, and former anchor captioned her post. She also mentioned the designer behind her gown, Laura Basci, thanking her for “creating this incredible dress for such a special evening.”

The dress in question is remarkable, boasting intricate embellishments that required more than 800 hours of meticulous beadwork during the design phase. This information was shared in a press release by the brand responsible for creating the dress. It’s clear that the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail put into this piece is nothing short of extraordinary.

In addition to honoring Jeff, Lauren’s purse might hint at her upcoming plans to lead an all-woman space flight mission. Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 that in 2024, she will make history alongside the Blue Origin aerospace company.

Lauren kicked off this year in high spirits as she was honored at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. John Travolta hosted the event to recognize individuals “who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.”

Lauren Sánchez, founded Black Ops Aviation in 2016, received the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award. “Lauren is a role model and true inspiration for so many women in aviation. She actively engages in many facets of the vertical flight industry, from licensed pilot to businesswoman, and uses her platform to encourage young women and girls to find their place within the industry,” Stacey Elsner, acting executive director of the Living Legends of Aviation, said.